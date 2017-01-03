English Beat nearly done with long-aw...

English Beat nearly done with long-awaited follow up to 1983's - Special Beat Service'

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Examiner.com

After what has probably seemed like a lifetime for ska and some reggae fans in the UK and around the world, it looks like the English Beat 's long-awaited follow up album to 1983's Special Beat Service will indeed be arriving in 2017.

