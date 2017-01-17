DC Brau Lightens Up for Darkest Hour Tribute

The last time local headbangers Darkest Hour wanted to collaborate with DC Brau Brewing Company on a commemorative brew, the timing just didn't work out. When the opportunity arose to celebrate both the band's 20th anniversary and their forthcoming ninth studio album, "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora," DC Brau co-founder Brandon Skall jumped on board.

