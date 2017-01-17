Dave Burland who is performing at the Baccapipes Folk Club in Keighley. Picture by Jim Ellison
Keighley doom grunge noise band Loomer ; blues rock band 69 ; AC/DC tribute act Highway To Hull ; ska rave rock rap juggernaut China Shop Bull ; all-day folk rock festival with Leatherat, Blackballed, Ed Stones & The BD3, Black Horse Fairy, Howlin' Johnny and Foxes Faux Blues performers Martin Barre Band ; tribute band Complete Madness ; The Blues Band ; Showaddywaddy tribute band Shomaddymaddy ; Keighley Blues Live presents Willie And The Bandits and Mike Sanchez ; Bay City Rollers tribute Shang-A-Lang Singer-guitarist Dave Burland ; singers nights ; "one-man folk industry" Pete Coe ; Poetry Night ; British Folk herofolk hero Steve Turner Bingley Blues Bash with King King, Rhythm Zoo and Wolftones ; Peter Frank And The Dixieland All Stars perform in aid of Manorlands Year of events to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Branwell Bronte, including Mansions In The Sky ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan 15
|Maddy
|1
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Dec '16
|Purple Fox
|81
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
|The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|musicalheatwave
|1
|Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07)
|Jun '15
|marycarmen
|30
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC