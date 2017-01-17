Dave Burland who is performing at the...

Dave Burland who is performing at the Baccapipes Folk Club in Keighley. Picture by Jim Ellison

Keighley doom grunge noise band Loomer ; blues rock band 69 ; AC/DC tribute act Highway To Hull ; ska rave rock rap juggernaut China Shop Bull ; all-day folk rock festival with Leatherat, Blackballed, Ed Stones & The BD3, Black Horse Fairy, Howlin' Johnny and Foxes Faux Blues performers Martin Barre Band ; tribute band Complete Madness ; The Blues Band ; Showaddywaddy tribute band Shomaddymaddy ; Keighley Blues Live presents Willie And The Bandits and Mike Sanchez ; Bay City Rollers tribute Shang-A-Lang Singer-guitarist Dave Burland ; singers nights ; "one-man folk industry" Pete Coe ; Poetry Night ; British Folk herofolk hero Steve Turner Bingley Blues Bash with King King, Rhythm Zoo and Wolftones ; Peter Frank And The Dixieland All Stars perform in aid of Manorlands Year of events to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Branwell Bronte, including Mansions In The Sky ... (more)

Chicago, IL

