Breaking Boomtown Fair announces 2017 headliners
The English pop band from Coventry in Warwickshire formed in 1977 and are one of the most prominent English 2 Tone and ska revival bands of the late 1970s and 80's. After seven consecutive UK Top 10 singles between 1979 and 1981 including Ghost Town and Too Much too young, three members of the group left the group to form Fun Boy Three.
