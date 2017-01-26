bestival1
Brian Wilson will be returning to the UK for "one last time" to bring the family Madness and Mark Ronson as headliners at "Having made so many incredible records with the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds is a real solo foray into psychedelic rock, introspective lyric writing and a beautiful wall of sound concept album that still blows people away 50 years on. "Whether you're a stalwart Wilson supporter or maybe it's the first time you've heard his name, I hope you'll be there in the moment for the Sunday headliner in his full majesty."
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Somerset.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan 20
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan 15
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC