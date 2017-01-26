bestival1

bestival1

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: This Is Somerset

Brian Wilson will be returning to the UK for "one last time" to bring the family Madness and Mark Ronson as headliners at "Having made so many incredible records with the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson's Pet Sounds is a real solo foray into psychedelic rock, introspective lyric writing and a beautiful wall of sound concept album that still blows people away 50 years on. "Whether you're a stalwart Wilson supporter or maybe it's the first time you've heard his name, I hope you'll be there in the moment for the Sunday headliner in his full majesty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Somerset.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Jan 24 COL Jeremy US NAVY 84
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan 20 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan 20 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan 15 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC