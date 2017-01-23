AerCap Holdings N.V. to Release Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results on February 21, 2017
AerCap's fourth quarter 2016 earnings press release will be released before financial markets open in the United States on February 21, 2017. A copy of the press release will be posted on the "Investor Relations" section of AerCap's website at www.aercap.com .
