2017 Skanking Reggae Fest Unveils Lineup: Exclusive
Luis Roman Ibarra of Panteon Rococo performs on day 3 at the Southside Festival 2014 on June 22, 2014 in Neuhausen, Germany. Ska and reggae bands such as Panteon Rococo , Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra , Dread Mar I, Antidoping, Los Caligaris, The Slackers and La Banda Skalavera will headline the seventh annual Skanking Reggae Fest in Los Angeles, Billboard has learned.
