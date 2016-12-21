Womad releases weekend schedule and The Specials set to rock Friday night
The UK band are headlining the three day international music and dance festival and until now the timing of their appearance has been under wraps. The seven-piece band shot to fame in the late 70s and went on to produce a number of top ten singles, including A Message to You Rudy , Too Much Too Young , Ghost Town , and Nelson Mandela .
