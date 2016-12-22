Tonight's Concert Picks: A Very Arbor...

Tonight's Concert Picks: A Very Arbor Christmas at Boot and Saddle,...

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

South Jersey's annual Arbor Christmas pageant happened last weekend, but this year several of the bands behind it are taking a drive across the river for an encore presentation tonight at Boot and Saddle. At the show you'll see The Classic Brown , the nerd-pop crew It's a King Thing , the post-rock Endor Endor and Bacio .

