Review: Madness CD offers carnival of sounds and characters - Thu, 15 Dec 2016 PST

Review: Madness CD offers carnival of sounds and characters

This cover image released by UMe shows "Can't Touch Us Now," the latest release by Madness. ORG XMIT: NYET500 One of the most British of bands and some energetic concert performers, Madness bring the goods in familiarly entertaining fashion, sustaining the strong resurgence on their third album since 2009.

