Out & About: Dec. 30-Jan. 5
PARTY LIKE IT'S 1995: The end of 2016 goes up in smoke when alt-rock/ska band Sublime with Rome rocks the joint for New Year's Eve, 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Event Center, 1160 First Ave., King of Prussia. For more information or tickets, call 610-354-8118.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
