Nutty Boys will bring the House of Fun to Victorious
NUTTY Boys Madness have been secured to get the party started at next year's Victorious Festival spectacle, The News can reveal. The House of Fun stars will get spectators fired up at the August Bank Holiday bonanza's all-new Friday opening night in 2017, as excitement builds over the occasion.
