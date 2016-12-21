New on Hulu in January 2017: 'The Choice,' 'The Path,' 'Where to Invade Next'
The romantic drama "The Choice" with Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer, the R-rated comedy "Dirty Grandpa" with Robert De Niro and Zac Efron, and the Michael Moore documentary "Where to Invade Next" debut on Hulu in January. The second season of the Hulu original series "The Path" begins at the end of the month , and Hulu adds the 11th season of the cable comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and all six seasons of the original run of the animated series "The Powerpuff Girls."
