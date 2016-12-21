Mot rhead Producer Cameron Webb Talks...

Mot rhead Producer Cameron Webb Talks Working With Lemmy

Coming up on the one year anniversary of Lemmy's passing, MotA rhead producer Cameron Webb and producer/engineer Warren Huart recently released a digital video on Friday Dec. 16th through ProMix Academy Mixing MotA rhead with Cameron Webb. In the video Webb gives ProMix Academy a breakdown of MotA rhead's song Electricity, takes us through the mix and gives us behind the scenes insights into the making of the song.

