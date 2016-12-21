Mot rhead Producer Cameron Webb Talks Working With Lemmy
Coming up on the one year anniversary of Lemmy's passing, MotA rhead producer Cameron Webb and producer/engineer Warren Huart recently released a digital video on Friday Dec. 16th through ProMix Academy Mixing MotA rhead with Cameron Webb. In the video Webb gives ProMix Academy a breakdown of MotA rhead's song Electricity, takes us through the mix and gives us behind the scenes insights into the making of the song.
