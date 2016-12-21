Madness to headline 'Wirral Live' con...

Madness to headline 'Wirral Live' concerts at Prenton Park

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Wirral Globe

The band, famous for hits such as One Step Beyond , Baggy Trousers and House Of Fun , will perform on the first night of three days of concerts 'Wirral Live' at Prenton Park which will take place from May 19-21. Formed in 1976, the band was most successful in the early to mid 1980s.

Chicago, IL

