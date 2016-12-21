Madness: Can't Touch Us Now [Reviews]
Released: Oct 28, 2016 Genre: Ska, Reggae, Pop Rock Label: Lucky 7 Records Number Of Tracks: 16 Madness run the gamut of their expected sounds once again in their eleventh album, "Can't Touch Us Now." Though not as prolific as their initial run, the revival and second phase of Madness in the mid-90s has taken its steps slowly and surely throughout the past decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Dec 17
|Purple Fox
|81
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
|The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|musicalheatwave
|1
|Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07)
|Jun '15
|marycarmen
|30
|Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tu Hung Lo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC