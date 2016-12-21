Is the Sin of Gluttony Really that Se...

Is the Sin of Gluttony Really that Serious?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KFAX-AM Fremont

James Faris, This content first appeared on Crosswalk.com and is used here with permission. To view the original visit: http://www.crosswalk.com/11765581/ That question was asked by a church member as I recently preached on gluttony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFAX-AM Fremont.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Dec 17 Purple Fox 81
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
News The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15) Sep '15 musicalheatwave 1
News Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07) Jun '15 marycarmen 30
News Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tu Hung Lo 4
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC