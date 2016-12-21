Drake White to Headline the Spark Tou...

Drake White to Headline the Spark Tour in 2017

Tuesday Dec 13

Newcomer Drake White will set out on his first headlining trek this February, playing 17 clubs on the Spark Tour 2017, along with his band, The Big Fire . "The Big Fire and I are road warriors," he says.

