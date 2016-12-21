Casting begins for Philly-shot Bryan ...

Casting begins for Philly-shot Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart flick, 'The Untouchables'

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Philly.com

Heery-Loftus Casting posted a casting call to Facebook for an "untitled buddy drama" that is set to begin filming on Feb. 1, 2017. That "untitled buddy drama" is The Untouchables , a Weinstein Company production starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart, a source confirms.

