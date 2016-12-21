An Extra Leap Second will be Added to...

An Extra Leap Second will be Added to 2016 on December 31

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: I4U Future Technology News

On December 31, 2016, a "leap second" will be added to the world's clocks at 23 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds Coordinated Universal Time . This corresponds to 6:59:59 pm Eastern Standard Time, when the extra second will be inserted at the U.S. Naval Observatory's Master Clock Facility in Washington, DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) Dec 17 Purple Fox 81
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Aug '16 Smilee426 110
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
News The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15) Sep '15 musicalheatwave 1
News Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07) Jun '15 marycarmen 30
News Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Tu Hung Lo 4
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC