A record label boss turned down George Michael's first attempt...
A record label boss turned down George Michael's first attempt at music - but it was the best thing that ever happened Wham might just have ended up as a ska band and not the pop behemoths behind Club Tropicana if things had worked out differently George Michael narrowly avoided Wham becoming a ska band and his career taking a very different route - all thanks to a record label boss who turned down his demo. The star, who passed away on Christmas Day aged 53, and his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley sent some of their ska material to British record label The Beat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Dec 17
|Purple Fox
|81
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Aug '16
|Smilee426
|110
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
|The Specials trombonist Rico Rodriguez dies age... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|musicalheatwave
|1
|Close the bank on mooching siblings (Sep '07)
|Jun '15
|marycarmen
|30
|Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic, Summit County Exec... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Tu Hung Lo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC