A record label boss turned down George Michael's first attempt at music - but it was the best thing that ever happened Wham might just have ended up as a ska band and not the pop behemoths behind Club Tropicana if things had worked out differently George Michael narrowly avoided Wham becoming a ska band and his career taking a very different route - all thanks to a record label boss who turned down his demo. The star, who passed away on Christmas Day aged 53, and his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley sent some of their ska material to British record label The Beat.

