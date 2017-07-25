Young Buck Says He Was Considered to Play Tupac In 'All Eyez On Me'
Young Buck performs at the 10th annual Wine Amplified festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck made headlines over the weekend when he took to Instagram to jokingly call out Mr. Carter for releasing his album, 4:44 the same time Buck released his project 10 Toes Down .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Jul 2
|Gay-Z
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC