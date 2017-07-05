Who Will Win The Game Of Thrones? See What Vegas Odds Say

If you thought fans were serious about spoilers before, people are actually betting on the outcome of Game Of Thrones . Online sports book Bovada is offering odds on who will sit upon the Iron Throne at the end of the HBO hit series, and you could make some serious money if your fave takes the finale! The most likely to win it all? Cersei Lannister, AKA Lena Headey , at a shocking 10/13.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.