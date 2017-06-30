Twitter is on fire with reactions to JAY-Z's '4:44' album
In between analyzing 'Lemonade' references, fans lavish praise on '4:44,' acknowledging that JAY-Z's still got it. But they're still not wild about Tidal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC