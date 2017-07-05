Tupac Shakur confesses in prison letter: He broke up with Madonna because she's white
Sometime in 1993, Tupac Shakur and Madonna began dating. But by early 1995 the relationship was over and it sounds like the rapper ended things, at least in part, because he was concerned that it would hurt his image to be involved with a white superstar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Jul 2
|Gay-Z
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC