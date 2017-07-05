Tupac Shakur confesses in prison lett...

Tupac Shakur confesses in prison letter: He broke up with Madonna because she's white

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Sometime in 1993, Tupac Shakur and Madonna began dating. But by early 1995 the relationship was over and it sounds like the rapper ended things, at least in part, because he was concerned that it would hurt his image to be involved with a white superstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Jul 2 Gay-Z 1
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) Jul 2 Stay in the adult... 4
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) Jun 25 Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC