Rogue SAS unit 'killed unarmed civilians in Afghanistan then covered it up'
A rogue SAS unit killed unarmed Afghan civilians then covered up the details of the potential war crimes, it was claimed today. Senior defence sources have said that evidence gathered on the elite Who Dares Wins regiment's alleged war crimes are "credible", according to the Sunday Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Sun
|Gay-Z
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Sun
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC