Prison letters reveal why rapper Tupac dumped Madonna

"For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much... Tupac Shakur and Madonna were a thing for a little while in the mid-90s, but the reason for their breakup is just coming to light today. The "Changes" rapper dumped the Material Girl via a prison letter penned on January 15, 1995, citing reasons of race and optics.

