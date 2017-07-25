Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his st...

Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into feminism. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Let's go back in time. Twenty years ago, Jay-Z was the hip-hop American dream. A former drug dealer from the notorious Marcy Projects in Brooklyn, New York, who fought his way into the music industry.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay-Z

East Lansing, MI

#1 11 hrs ago
Obama's buttlover. He does have epic DSLs though.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) 20 hr Stay in the adult... 4
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) Jun 25 Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC