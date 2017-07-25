Nas hails Jay-Z's 4:44 album
The New York-born rap star has praised his one-time rival on Instagram, following Jay's recent release of his much-discussed '4:44' record, which features guest appearances from the likes of Frank Ocean, Damian Marley and Beyonce. Nas - whose real name is Nasir Jones - wrote on the photo-sharing website: "Say what u want, but music is what's helping people unite and stay cool in these times, American music about the last thing keeping USA in good standing.
