Music News Arcade Fire are selling their own version of those awful...

Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner were widely mocked last week over a new fashion line which appropriated a range of classic rock and rap t-shirts . Merch from the likes of Pink Floyd , Metallica , Led Zeppelin , The Doors , Ozzy Osbourne and Notorious BIG had been edited for the pair's new range, with the Jenners' likenesses displayed across the classic artwork.

