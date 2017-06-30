Jay-Z's 4:44 Gets Platinum in Just About That Time
Jay-Z's latest album, 4:44 , has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America after it was released on Friday. "Props to JAY, he's done it again!" RIAA chairman and CEO Cary Sherman said in a statement .
