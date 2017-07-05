Grapevine: Tupac's letter to Madonna up for auction
Grapevine: Tupac's letter to Madonna up for auction Meek Mill and Yo Gotti postpone tour, plus other entertainment news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2uLA8vz Late rapper Tupac penned a heartfelt, handwritten note to Madonna in January 1995 while he was in jail. The intimate, two-and-a-half page letter is up for auction starting July 19 on the memorabilia auction site gottahaverockandroll.com.
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|Jul 2
|Gay-Z
|1
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|Jul 2
|Stay in the adult...
|4
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
