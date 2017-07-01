Feds fire fraud charges on Fyre Festi...

Feds fire fraud charges on Fyre Festival founder

At least one of the founders of the disastrous Fyre Festival will face criminal charges over the promised high-quality "cultural moment." Federal law enforcement took Billy McFarland into custody yesterday and charged him with wire fraud, which could get him as much as twenty years behind bars.

