Feds fire fraud charges on Fyre Festival founder
At least one of the founders of the disastrous Fyre Festival will face criminal charges over the promised high-quality "cultural moment." Federal law enforcement took Billy McFarland into custody yesterday and charged him with wire fraud, which could get him as much as twenty years behind bars.
