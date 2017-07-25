Everything you need to know about Nea...

Everything you need to know about Neath Carnival

The annual Neath Carnival is back this weekend, with promises that it will be one of the biggest events yet. Household name comedy rappers Goldie Lookin' Chain and chart-topping boyband 5ive will be headlining with live music on Friday and Saturday evenings in addition to family fun activities at Cwrt Herbert Playing Fields.

