Eminem Raps A Special Birthday Message For 50 Cent & It's Epic

The 90's/2000's nostalgia is at an all time high right now! Eminem , 44, just brought us back to his 8 Mile days with an epic rendition of "Places To Go" - the 2002 song he collaborated with 50 Cent on for the movie's soundtrack. He made a video for 50, who turned 42-years-old today [July 6], and rapped his verse from the song.

