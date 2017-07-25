Chance the Rapper closes Essence Fest...

Chance the Rapper closes Essence Fest in a blaze of glory - almost

Chance the Rapper may have strayed a touch too close to the stage fireworks at the close of his Essence Festival show Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 24-year-old Chicagoan flinched noticeably when the sparks and fire blasted into the air, then made a nervous joke about the fiery fate that almost befell him.

