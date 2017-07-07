Blue Ivy freestyles in leaked clip, fans declare her the new princess of rap
You heard it here first: Blue Ivy is destined to be a rap superstar and this alleged leaked recording of her free-styling on Jay-Z's just-dropped "4:44" album is all the proof you need. Of course, genetics were already on her side.
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reselling Trump: The Peculiar Optics of POTUS i...
|6 hr
|Dave
|4
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|10 hr
|Dudley
|30
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16)
|15 hr
|doesthissuck
|9
|Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe...
|15 hr
|doesthissuck
|3
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Jun 28
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
