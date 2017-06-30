Beyonce and JAY-Z's daughter shows of...

Beyonce and JAY-Z's daughter shows off rap skills on bonus 4:44 track

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Beyonce's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has shown off her freestyle rapping skills on a bonus track on dad JAY-Z's new album. The youngster, who recently became a big sister after her parents welcomed twins, appears to have inherited her mum and dad's musical skills, judging by the new offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reselling Trump: The Peculiar Optics of POTUS i... 4 hr Obama made the da... 6
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 7 hr C Kersey 32
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... (Dec '16) Thu doesthissuck 9
News Opinion: Jay-Z's '4:44' may be his step into fe... Thu doesthissuck 3
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) Jun 25 Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,963 • Total comments across all topics: 282,321,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC