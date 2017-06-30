Beyonce and JAY-Z's daughter shows off rap skills on bonus 4:44 track
Beyonce's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has shown off her freestyle rapping skills on a bonus track on dad JAY-Z's new album. The youngster, who recently became a big sister after her parents welcomed twins, appears to have inherited her mum and dad's musical skills, judging by the new offering.
