York Regional Police officer drops the mic with freestyle rap solo

17 hrs ago

Video of a York Regional Police officer's freestyle rap at a Vaughn car show is making the round on social media. A York Regional Police officer is being praised for her unique approach to community engagement after she was filmed dropping a freestyle rap solo to a Dr. Dre beat during a car meet in Vaughan , Ont., Thursday night.

