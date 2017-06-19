Writer sues Tupac filmmakers, alleges...

Writer sues Tupac filmmakers, alleges copyright infringement

16 hrs ago

A magazine writer has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the creators of the new Tupac Shakur biopic, saying that portions of the film are based on his articles about the late rapper. Kevin Powell says in the federal lawsuit filed Friday that "All Eyez On Me" borrows from articles he wrote and interviews he did with Shakur in the 1990s for Vibe magazine.

