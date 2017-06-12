Widespread flooding in south central ...

Widespread flooding in south central Jamaica

13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The National Works Agency is reported flooding and blocked roads in a number of areas of south central Jamaica as a result of heavy rains since Friday. An NWA spokesman said reports from Clarendon early Saturday suggested blocked roads in Scotts Pass, Clarendon, close to the Manchester border, as well as Toll Gate, Milk River, Mitchell Town, Portland Cottage all in Clarendon.

