Why Was a Real Life Rapper Cast as Tu...

Why Was a Real Life Rapper Cast as Tupac's Shooter in 'All Eyez on Me'?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

The new Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me is so messy that at times it feels like the filmmakers took measures to sabotage their own production. Danai Gurira's Afeni Shakur, for instance, is only notable for how many woke platitudes she manages to spew .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 12 hr Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC