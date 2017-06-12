Tupac Shakur was 'assaulted by predatory prisoners'
Los Angeles, June 27 The script of Tupac Shakur's biopic "All Eyez On Me", penned by director John Singleton before he left the project, included a scene in which the late rapper was assaulted by a group of "predatory and degenerate" prisoners. Singleton, who has been outspoken in his disdain for the project since exiting it two years ago, submitted a draft of the script in July 2014 titled "Revision Eight", reports tmz.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC