Tupac Shakur was 'assaulted by predatory prisoners'

Los Angeles, June 27 The script of Tupac Shakur's biopic "All Eyez On Me", penned by director John Singleton before he left the project, included a scene in which the late rapper was assaulted by a group of "predatory and degenerate" prisoners. Singleton, who has been outspoken in his disdain for the project since exiting it two years ago, submitted a draft of the script in July 2014 titled "Revision Eight", reports tmz.com.

