Tupac Shakur Biopic Director Benny Boom Presents a Cast That's Sure to Shine

After the departure of three directors, the possibility of two $10 million lawsuits, complications with music licensing and a stolen script, All Eyez on Me , the Tupac Shakur biopic, finally hits theaters June 16. Director Benny Boom-credited with significantly influencing the visual landscape of hip-hop videos-completed the movie, which surveys Tupac's life from humble beginnings to his untimely death, a murder that's still unsolved. Whether fans loved the icon for his poetic lyrics, his social activism or his sexy yet thuggish ways, Boom explains how this cast delivers a deeper understanding of the complexity of Tupac's brilliance.

