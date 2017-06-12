Tupac Shakur biopic, - All Eyez on Me,' ready for long-awaited...
Treach, YG , T.I. and Snoop Dogg perform in honor of 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tupac Shakur, pictured on a big screen onstage, at the 32nd annual induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The deceased rapper will receive the ultimate tribute, though the long-awaited release of "All Eyez on Me," the biographical drama about the musical game changer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Thu
|Putins Glock Holster
|21
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC