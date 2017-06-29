Tupac not Dead? Shock claims new pic 'proves' rapper is alive ...
Twenty years on from the death of the Harlem-born rap icon, conspiracy theories claiming he was not shot dead in 1996 continue to rage on. Yet a series of bizarre videos that claim to show images of Changes rapper taken in 2017 have surfaced on YouTube.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Wed
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC