Tupac biopic 'All Eyez on Me' surpassed expectations at box office

Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur in the film "All Eyez On Me." On what would've been Tupac Shakur's 46th birthday, Lionsgate-Codeblack released the long-gestating biopic "All Eyez on Me" pulling an estimated $27.1 million in its debut weekend.

