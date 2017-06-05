TIDAL Finally Revealed What the Myste...

TIDAL Finally Revealed What the Mysterious 4:44 Ads Are About

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: VH1

The mystery behind the 4:44 ads is finally over. Many were hoping that 4:44 was hinting at Jay Z 's next project, but sadly that isn't the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VH1.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) 23 hr Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC