This musical remix of the UK Prime Minister is hilariously brutal

14 hrs ago

It's been just over a year since Cassetteboy - the comedy YouTuber known for remixing politicians' words to a musical backdrop - last posted a video on his channel. This time around he's taking aim at UK Prime Minister Theresa May, with a remix of Notorious B.I.G's "Mo Money Mo Problems".

