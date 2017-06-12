'The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Starring In 'Avengers: Infinity War'
EXCLUSIVE : Danai Gurira is starring in Avengers: Infinity War . No one is saying, but I'm speculating that she has brought to The Avengers sequel her Black Panther character Okoye, one of the ferocious female warriors who watch over the royal family of Chadwick Boseman's character in Black Panther .
